Millions of meals handed out to north-east’s most needy

A north-east charity has delivered nearly two million meals to those most in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

FareShare Scotland – which is operated in the north of the country by Aberdeen organisation Cfine – distributed around 800 tonnes of food across the region between March and September.

The total is the equivalent of 1.8 million meals, and all the food has been given to individuals or third-sector organisations battling food poverty.

The monthly uptake of food has risen by around 278% over the course of the pandemic.

Graeme Robbie, FareShare manager at Cfine, said: “Coronavirus has had a significant impact on people’s lives; thousands of individuals and families found themselves in a position where they can’t afford adequate food.

“Thanks to the food purchased with funding from the Scottish Government and donated by supermarkets, we were able to distribute over 1.8 million meals to people in need across the North of Scotland.

“We would also like to thank Aberdeen City Council for the additional 1000 m² warehouse space, which allowed Cfine to respond dynamically and effectively to the increasing need.”

The food parcels are made up of non-perishable goods bought using Scottish Government funding, produce donated by supermarkets and in-date surplus from the food industry.