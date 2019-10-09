Aberdeen charity guest house to close over lack of funds

A charity-run guest house that helps hospital patients and their families is to close its doors.

The British Red Cross has operated the facility on Claremont Place in Aberdeen for more than 30 years but says it is no longer financially viable.

It now plans to sell the building.

Four contracted members of staff, as well as four relief staff, will be affected by the closure and are being supported by the charity.

Patients and their families would pay to stay at the facility then claim back some of the costs from their health board, with the shortfall met with general Red Cross funds.

A spokesman for the British Red Cross said: “After careful consideration we have taken the decision to close the Red Cross Guest House in Claremont Place, Aberdeen.

“The guest house has been in operation for over 30 years, providing a space for patients and their families to stay when attending Aberdeen’s hospitals, however, years of under-occupancy means it is financially impossible for us to continue with this service.

“We will continue to offer other British Red Cross services from other locations in the city.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Staff and volunteers at the charity have received a letter advising them of the situation.

The letter, written by Marie Hayes, director for independent living and crisis response (Scotland), said: “With the closure of the Aberdeen Guest House service, the building will now be underused for its size and expensive to continue to maintain.

“The sale of the building will allow us to reduce our costs and enable the money realised from the sale to be reinvested in supporting our services.

“This will help ensure that our donated income can be used where it has the biggest impact and where people are most vulnerable.”

A meeting for staff and volunteers is to be organised later this month to discuss the way forward.

A formal consultation process is now under way for the service closure; however, the guest house will remain open during that period.