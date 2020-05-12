Aberdeen charity going the extra mile for families during lockdown

An Aberdeen charity is to hold a fundraising event to raise awareness of stillbirth and neonatal death amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal charity, provides bereavement support services for those who have lost a baby.

The Aberdeen branch had arranged to participate in Gung-Ho, an inflatable 5k obstacle run, but it was postponed. Now the group has organised a 5k walk, run or cycle for this Saturday.

The event will be held individually and a collage will be made at the end of pictures and videos from participants who took part.

Sandra Stephen, of Aberdeen Sands, said: “Sands, like many charities, is struggling and the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting families across the UK. Those affected by the death of a baby will need our support more than ever.

“As more people self-isolate, bereaved families are feeling the physical and social isolation acutely. The Sands helpline and online community are vital in keeping families connected.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We provide support via helplines and supply many items including memory boxes so any money raised will enable us to continue to do this. We’ve had to change our method of support. Normally we hold meetings but we’re having to do it virtually now through Zoom.

“We’re trying to support those who are bereaved but also those who are pregnant. But we’re one of those charities that people don’t really know about until someone loses a baby, so we wanted to organise an event that would not only raise money but raise awareness too.”

Nicola Gunn, from Heathryfold, is one of the service users taking part in the event.

She first approached the charity in 2002 following the death of her son, who was born at 24 weeks but passed away just six hours later.

The 35-year-old said: “Just after I’d lost my son I turned to Sands for support. I just felt numb after it, I was so young at the time and I didn’t know what was going on. They pointed me in the right direction and told me how to get help.”

To find out more about the event, which takes place at 12pm Saturday, visit facebook.com/events/3270171662997066/

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Sands-AberdeenGungHo2020