Aberdeen charity giving residents sporting chance to keep fit

An Aberdeen charity has delivered more than 2,000kg worth of exercise equipment to residents to in a bid to keep the community active during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sport Aberdeen has loaned equipment to as many customers as possible while its citywide venues are closed due to social distancing measures.

A total of 150 customers will have equipment delivered to them over the coming days to allow them to keep active at home.

More than 80 body pump kits, 100 steps, 700kg of dumbbells, kettlebells and slam balls are among the items being delivered direct to customers’ doors.

David Selkirk, director of community leisure operations, said: “The interest we received in the loan scheme was incredible and we have allocated items to as many customers as we possibly could.”

