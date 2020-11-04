Aberdeen charity gives north-east parents advice on how to discuss drugs and alcohol with their children

Many parents and carers understandably worry about their children and teenagers drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

Despite it being illegal for people under the age of 18 to buy alcohol and for anyone to buy recreational drugs, we know young people will be in situations where they are available. The best way to approach the issue is to speak to your child about the possibility of this happening.

Children are inquisitive, and it’s always a good idea to start talking about these issues early, if possible. It’s better to have a few brief conversations over time, rather than something that may feel long and intense to them and a bit like a lecture.

Firstly, find out what they know about drinking alcohol, and if they are aware of the effects and what may happen if someone drinks too much. Being armed with this information may make them less likely to binge drink when the opportunity arises.

It may be more difficult to speak to your child about drug use but, again, it’s best to have an open and relaxed conversation. Perhaps a drug issue onscreen in a television programme you’re both watching could prompt a chat.

It’s inevitable that your child will be offered alcohol and/or drugs at some point growing up, so it’s important to make sure they are prepared. You can ask them what they would do in this situation, and it could be a good idea to highlight to them the link between alcohol and drugs, and anti-social behaviour and sexual activity.

Teaching your child about the effects of alcohol and drugs can help them to make better decisions for themselves when they come across them.

If your teenager is going out with friends, and you think they may be drinking or taking drugs, you may wish to set boundaries. Ask them to keep in touch and discuss how they’ll be getting home. You could let them know that if they or a friend becomes unwell or are in danger, then they should get in touch with you or to call the emergency services. It’s key that they know that their safety is your number one priority.

If you’re worried about your child’s behaviour, you could speak to your GP who will be able to refer them for local support, treatment or counselling.

Children and young people who are worried about anything, including issues related to drugs and alcohol, can visit childline.org.uk or call 0800 1111 to speak to one of our counsellors.