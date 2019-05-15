Aberdeen charity gets cash boost from family sportathon

Thousands of pounds have been raised for Charlie House through a family sportathon.

Charlie House’s Sarah Bremner, along with her friends Lynne Anderson and Gillian Macleod, hosted the 24-hour sportathon in Newmachar.

The trio behind the event, which raised more than £7,000, are also part of the Charlie House Ascends Machu Picchu trip in September.

A range of different activities were held at the Axis Centre in Newmachar from 9am until 9pm on Saturday, along with a 24-hour relay race from 7pm on Friday until 7pm on Saturday.

People were encouraged to sign up to take part, with classes including jazzercise, Zumba, body balance, body pump, gentle exercise, circuits, fat burn and more.

Louise McCullough, winner of SAS Who Dares Wins, was also on hand to help out with a workout.

The Newmachar Running Group also ran 1,664 miles over the 24-hour period as part of the event.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “The Newmachar 24-hour family sportathon is a wonderful idea to get all of the local community involved.

“The organisers did a fantastic job to pull together such a great event on this scale and to raise a wonderful amount of money for Charlie House.

“The funds the team raised will go towards our Big Build Appeal and to funding one of the children’s bedrooms in the specialist support centre.

“We also wish Lynne, Gillian and Sarah the very best of luck when they travel to Peru in September as part of the Charlie House Ascends Machu Picchu (CHAMP) team.”