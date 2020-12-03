An Aberdeen charity has helped furnish the homes of nearly 40 people each week throughout the coronavirus pandemic and handed out thousands of meals to residents.

Somebody Cares in Aberdeen revealed new figures stating that it has also distributed 83,796 meals to local residents and 600 supermarket trays of food since March in response to Covid-19.

Reflecting on this past year, Somebody Cares chief executive Brian Taylor explained that while the charity has faced unprecedented challenges, Covid-19 has had a positive effect on the whole operation.

The pandemic has allowed Somebody Cares to live up to its name, stand by its beliefs and shine a light into the darkness for those in need.

He said: “We have seen the best in people, volunteers, staff, support workers and businesses have rallied to support and work with us. We have since the lockdown was announced on 23rd March, provided Aberdeen residents with 83,796 meals and have distributed a further 839 trays of food to local hostels, care homes and a weekly drop-in service.

“We have delivered hundreds of bunches of flowers and we are up and running furnishing homes again. Spirits are high in Somebody Cares, we are adapting to the needs of our city and the Scottish Government and we are looking forward to sharing our message this Christmas with our festive food parcels.

“These are hugely exciting times for the charity and our goal remains to make sure that no one in this part of Scotland goes without.

“We will continue to provide everything that is needed to furnish a home, feed, and clothe your family, provide equipment for your new baby and toys for your children at every stage of their childhood. Everything will remain free of charge.”

Since its creation in 2002, Somebody Cares has provided food, clothing and furniture to some of the most vulnerable members in society.

But due to increasing demand on the charity this year, Somebody Cares is now having to spend an additional £350 every day to keep the right nutritious mix in its food bags.

However staying true to its name, Somebody Cares chose to spread their message that in the darkest of times somebody does indeed care and help is at hand.

As many of the volunteers were forced into isolation the tenacity of the charity founders and the sheer determination of the remaining team, meant everyone worked tirelessly to adapt the services to meet the pressing needs within the city.

As it begins to bring all six of its buildings back into operation, the charity is also having to spend £35,000 on social distancing measures and PPE equipment for its staff, clients and customers, adding extra strain on the organisation.

Praise for charity’s ‘fantastic’ and ‘exemplary’ work

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr has commended the charity in parliament for their “fantastic” and “exemplary” work in helping to support the elderly as well as children across the city and shire.

It comes after Mr Kerr had the chance to visit the charity, based on Hazledene Road in Aberdeen. He said: “It was fantastic to visit Somebody Cares and learn about the massive amounts of work they are doing to help people through this extremely challenging period.

“From care homes to churches, the work of Somebody Cares is making a huge difference during Covid-19, highlighting the importance of charities like these to the north-east.

“It’s clear Somebody Cares has been hit hard by the pandemic – something which can’t be forgotten about.

“Whether its spending thousands of pounds to ensure safety is maintained against the virus or the fact more and more people are requiring the help of the charity, Somebody Cares is relying more than ever on the generosity of the public to ensure the needs of every person across the north-east can be met.

“I have commended the work of the charity in parliament in the hope the Scottish Government can recognise the workload charities are having to take on during this pandemic as well as the tremendous work they are doing.

“This is why it’s vital organisations such as Somebody Cares aren’t overlooked for funding from Holyrood and I will do everything I can to ensure organisations like this have avenues available to them.”

Mr Taylor added: “It was great to have Liam Kerr in for a visit and to discuss the issues Covid has posed to us and the continued work we are doing to help those in need.

“There are many real challenges ahead especially in keeping enough finance coming in to sustain us until we get back to normal operations which could be a significant period.

“As an organisation, Somebody Cares has always thrived on the challenges and always found a new way to keep looking after those who desperately need us.”

“Next year Somebody Cares will celebrate 20 years of making a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of ‘our’ folk who for whatever reason have needed help. It has been our privilege to be there for them.

“We could not have done this without our team of dedicated staff and volunteers as well as the support we have had from across the region.”

To support the vital work of Somebody Cares, meals can be donated to their Christmas Food Appeal on justgiving.com/crowdfunding/somebodycareschristmas