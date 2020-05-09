Aberdeen charity fundraisers walk, bake and cartwheel their way through #TwoPointSixChallenge

Fundraisers for an Aberdeen charity have raised hundreds of pounds by cartwheeling, walking backwards and baking as part of the 2.6 challenge.

Started because of the postponement of the London Marathon – one of the single largest charity fundraising events in the UK – people are tasked to either do something around the theme of 2.6 or 26.2 to help raise money for local groups.

And fundraisers for Charlie House have jumped at the chance – some literally – to help raise extra cash during after the charity revealed it had seen an 80% increase in demand for it’s services supporting children and their families with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

So far more than £5,000 has been raised by the charity so far.

Those raising money have done everything from 26 no-hand cartwheels, to walking backwards for 2.6km and donating 26 clothing items to Charlie House’s shop.

For 10-year-old Sophie Campbell, from Balmedie, taking part in the charity challenge was a great way to raise funds and practice her gymnastics skills.

She said: “I wanted to do the 2.6 challenge to raise money for Charlie House because it is such a great charity.

“One of my favourite skills is a free cartwheel so I thought I could do 26 of them to raise some money.

“I go to City of Aberdeen Gymnastics so it was good to get some extra practice seeing as I can’t go at the moment.”

Panto star Jordan Young has also taken part in the challenge for Charlie House.

The ambassador for the charity completed a 10.4 mile run.

Just ran 10.4miles (4×2.6) to support @CharlieHouseHQ 2.6 challenge. Fantastic cause for a wonderful charity. https://t.co/UIBx5YSZam pic.twitter.com/8kyLusyDNQ — Jordan Young (@joskyn100) April 30, 2020

And taking advantage of the massive increase in cooking and baking during lockdown, the charitiy’s fundraising co-ordinator Ivana Taylor-Ross used her own food blog, @Whateve_eats to challenge people to cook or bake something, share a picture online tagging six friends to do the same, and then donate £2.60 to Charlie House.

Ivana said: “As part of the Charlie House Team, I knew the 2.6 Challenge was a great opportunity for us to get our supporters together and take part in something fun.

“The Foodie Challenge is something I came up with and started on my own private Instagram page – @whateve_eats.

“As a bit of a foodie myself, I knew that the Cooking & Baking Loving Instagram Community are in the kitchen more than usual during this lockdown period, so why not try promote the word about Charlie House and taking part in the #twopointsixchallenge was a perfect way to do so.

“So far the response has been fantastic and many are still ongoing with the nominating and participating.

“On top of this, I am overwhelmed by the amazing support and effort that so many are continuing to go to while taking part in the 2.6 Challenge for Charlie House.

“We have seen the likes of 2.6km being walked backwards, 26 no hand cartwheels in a row and 26 clothing items donated to a charity shop.”

The charity has also made it’s own recipe book available for a donation of £2,60, and are encouraging people still wanting to take part to sign up.

“Our Charlie House recipe book is currently up for grabs for a donation of £2.60 and we are excited to see what people create in the kitchen from this.

“If possible, I would encourage you to take part in a great campaign such as the 2.6 Challenge.

“Not only will you have fun and put smiles on faces, but you will be part of something that is bringing everyone together during these uncertain times.”

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre.

£2m of the funds has already been secured. Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.