Aberdeen charity forced to adapt operations during lockdown

An Aberdeen charity says it has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in an “already stretched” social care sector.

Inspire, based on the Beach Boulevard, is one of many north-east charities that has had to alter the way it operates as a result of the global pandemic.

The charity offers services across the region, including residential and day services, support to people in their communities, respite care, social support groups and training for employment.

However, the team has since had to reconsider the way it recruits, trains and inducts staff, as well as cater to those in need of care and support, along with their families.

Linda Gray, chief executive of Inspire, said it has been the “most difficult” time the charity has ever experienced.

She said: “Given the significant challenges posed by the spread of Covid-19 over the past four to six weeks, it has been a huge challenge for Inspire and all our stakeholders, the people we support, staff – both operational and non-operational – and the families of the people we support.

“In an already stretched social care sector, this has to be the most difficult time the charity has ever encountered.

“Locking down our services was a tough decision. This has meant that families are largely unable to see their loved ones in person, with all contact taking place remotely.

“Clear communication across the organisation has been crucial in overcoming these challenges.

“I feel confident that the skills we have in the business mean we are well placed to deal with the tests that coronavirus presents to organisations in social care.”

For more information, visit inspireptl.org.uk