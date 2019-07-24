Aberdeen charity football event will help buy school uniform for around 100 pupils

A charity is hoping to help north-east children in need by providing them with school uniforms.

AberNecessities will host a football tournament next month in a bid to raise as much money as possible to buy clothes for children whose parents might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Danielle Flecher-Horn founded the charity in March to provide essential items to families and allow them to care for babies and children.

The 32-year-old said AberNecessities had grown a lot in the last four months and the aim is to help around 100 children by getting them school uniforms.

Danielle, mum to three-year-old Freddie and one-year-old Nancy, has organised the event with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) and it is sponsored by the Burness Paull Foundation.

It takes place at Goals on August 9 and 14 teams are already signed up, although there is still time for more teams to take part.

Danielle said: “We want to support at least 100 children in the north-east by getting them school uniforms and shoes to start the term.

“It is our aim to then continue to support them throughout the year because kids grow and holes also appear in trousers with boys and girls playing football.

“We want to support underprivileged children because often kids don’t go to school because they don’t have the correct clothes and we want to remove that barrier from education.

“We wanted to do a football tournament because we thought that your PE kit is part of school uniform and it would link in nicely.”

The charity is currently based in Dyce, on Howe Moss Avenue, where volunteers are able to collate, organise and distribute donated items.

Brian Archer, business development director for Burness Paull, said it was delighted to be part of the event.

He said: “We wanted to get involved because AberNeccessities is a local charity and we consider ourselves a local company and local issues are important to us.”

More information can be found at bit.ly/2M7eIEX