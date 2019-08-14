Aberdeen charity football event raises £3,300 to buy school uniforms for children in need

A charity football tournament has helped raise more than £3,000 to provide school uniforms for children in the north-east.

Abernecessities and CFINE held the tournament last weekend, with 13 teams competing.

The event was supported by commercial law firm Burness Paull, and helped raise around £3,300.

The money will be put towards buying school uniforms for children in need ahead of the new term.

Organiser Paul Flecher-Herd said the event had been a success – and hinted it could return in the future.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “The event went extremely well considering it is the first one we have organised.

“The amount we raised was great and the majority of teams said they would be really keen to take part again in the future.

“We had 13 teams involved. It was mainly corporate teams and the feedback we have had has been really good.

“We have already started getting uniforms for kids across the north-east.

“We have had more than 100 applications so this money is going to help a lot of children in need around the area.”