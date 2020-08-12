Aberdeen charity first in city to sign up to new bike repair scheme

An Aberdeen charity has become the first the city to sign up to a new free bike repair and maintenance scheme.

Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme is a Scottish Government-funded initiative which aims to encourage active travel and remove barrier to it such as cost.

And now Adventure Aberdeen, part of Sport Aberdeen, has become the first charity in the the Granite City to sign up to the project, which is being delivered through Cycling UK.

Adventure Aberdeen recently launched its new in-house bike maintenance service and will now be offering limited free places, alongside its full offering, to people who may not usually have access to the services.

The charity has secured funding for this through the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme, which aims to allow more people to take part in cycling through access to free bike maintenance.

The Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme offers free bike repair and maintenance up to the value of £50 per person.

It accepts all kinds of cycles including both adult’s and children’s sizes and e-bikes.

The scheme also covers more unusual cycles such as tandems, tricycles, handcycles and side-by-side cycles.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities, said he hoped the initiative would help encourage more people to take up cycling and lead to a “healthier and greener Aberdeen”.

He said: “Giving everyone in Aberdeen access to cycle maintenance is an extremely positive step towards seeing more people, of all ages and abilities, take part in physical activity and I hope that our new offering, and the scheme, will be widely used.

“Whether you are a budding cyclist, just starting out or have rediscovered a love for the sport during the lockdown, it is our hope that by enabling, and encouraging, more people to participate in safe cycling we can play our part in creating a healthier and greener Aberdeen.”

The repair and maintenance work will take place at Adventure Aberdeen in Kingswells.

For more information about accessing the scheme in Aberdeen contact the Adventure Aberdeen team on 01224 270990.

Details of how to book your place and a full list of services available, with prices, can be found at www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/adventure-aberdeen-bike-workshop