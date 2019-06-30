Aberdeen charity fashion row returns due to popular demand

An Aberdeen charity fashion show is to return for its second year due to popular demand.

Team Jak will once again hold a ladies’ afternoon tea and fashion show at the Chester Hotel in the Granite City in August.

The charity offers emotional, social and practical help to youngsters and children who are diagnosed with cancer or a similar illness.

Last year in its first fashion show the event raised more than £4,000 to support families in Aberdeen.

Caitlin Stewart, support co-ordinator for the charity in the north-east, said it was the families who demanded the event be brought back for a second year.

The charity is hoping to open a dedicated Jak’s Den premises in Aberdeen as it uses community centres to run its operations.

Caitlin said: “We did the event for the first time last year and had around 145 ladies there.

“Our 28 models were made of children who were going through cancer treatments, their siblings and some of their parents.

“The event is a very special day for the kids and the mums because we pamper them.

“We have great volunteers, hairdressers and make-up artists who give up their time to be involved.

“Each model had three outfits and we are looking to do the event again this year but make it bigger and better.

“All our families wanted to do it and we had all our guests say they wanted to come back, so we felt like we had to do it.”

A call has gone out to anyone who might be able to help the charity by providing their time or raffle prizes for the event on August 25.

Caitlin added: “By having it on a Sunday this year we are hoping more hairdressers might be available to take part.

“We are wanting to raise awareness of our charity and for a den in Aberdeen.

“Our aim for the future is to have our den with facilities in Aberdeen for the families we support.”

Anyone who can help or donate raffle items is asked to visit its website on teamjak.org.uk