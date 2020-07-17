Aberdeen charity encourages people to take part in virtual fitness challenge

A charity is calling on people in the north-east to take part in a virtual fitness fundraiser.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which supports people affected by homelessness, violence and domestic abuse is challenging teams to virtually travel from Pittodrie to 12 other Scottish Premiership stadiums and back home again throughout the summer.

The Home/Away challenge is 555 miles in total and will run until September.

Teams or individuals can sign up to take part and complete the challenge in a number of ways.

Bryony Shepherd, community and events fundraiser, said: “We’ve all missed playing and watching sport since lockdown and our Home/Away challenge is designed to allow people to come together and feel part of a team again.

“We want people to have that same sense of camaraderie as they would if they were training or working together.”

Individuals can walk, run or cycle and are encouraged to work together to hit the top goal of 555 miles.

So far, more than £1,000 has been raised as part of the challenge.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Bryony added: “We’ve been so heartened to have people reach out to us and decide to take on an individual 55.5 mile challenge instead and to hear from those who have decided to donate the cost of a ticket or a round of drinks at the football to support our work.

“All sponsorship money raised will go directly towards funding our frontline service which supports people who are homeless, in crisis or suffering with addiction and mental health challenges.”

To find out more about the Home/Away challenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/homeaway