Aberdeen charity encourages participation in fundraising challenges

An Aberdeen children’s charity is encouraging people to take part in fundraising challenges to help support families across the region.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, is celebrating the new year with a raft of new opportunities and challenges for people to take part in.

It has already launched its 1,000 mile challenge, which urges people to walk, cycle or run 1,000 miles over the course of a year while being sponsored.

A new initiative, called Charlie Says… Choose Your Challenge has also been started this month, which calls for people to pick a challenge of their choice for January, or longer, setting up a Just Giving page with proceeds to go towards Charlie House.

Any challenge could be chosen, including Dry January, walking 10,000 steps every day for a month, giving up something you love for a month, running, climbing munros, or even learning a new skill.

Alternatively, the charity is also encouraging keen cyclists to take part in this year’s Ride the North event, which will take place on July 24.

Run in a different format to usual, entrants can choose whether to tackle 100km, 140km or 180km.

All money raised will go towards supporting young people and families through services offered by the charity.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “It’s finally 2021 and the new year brings the chance for new opportunities and new challenges.

“We are excited to launch our annual 1,000 Mile Challenge, where you are encouraged to walk, run, swim or cycle 1,000 miles during 2021. Now in its fourth year, this is a fun, accessible event people can do individually, with their households, or even virtually team up with their friends and colleagues to complete the distance.

“If you would prefer to set your own challenge for 2021 you can sign up to Charlie Says Choose Your Challenge. Whether you want to give up something like alcohol or chocolate for a month, learn a new skill or even climb a Munro, we would love to hear the challenges you set for yourself. Our team are here to support you, whatever challenge you choose.

“We are also delighted to welcome back Ride the North for 2021. This popular cycling event is a firm favourite in our calendar and returns this year with a new format. There’s plenty time to train for whichever distance you choose to cycle, but spaces are strictly limited so make sure you sign up soon.

“Whatever challenge you choose to take on will give you a fantastic goal to focus on and work towards during lockdown, but you will also be raising funds and awareness for Charlie House where every penny stays locally in the north-east helping children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families.”

For more information, or to sign up for the challenges, email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk and let them know what kind of challenge is being set.

To sign up to Ride the North, visit https://www.ride-the-north.co.uk/registration/