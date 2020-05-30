Aberdeen charity distributes free face masks to members of the public

An Aberdeen-based charity is distributing free face masks to members of the public today.

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, based on Spring Garden, is to hand out KN95 face masks at Lidl Supermarket on Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen.

The charity, which aims to bring racial harmony between different races, faiths and cultural groups, will be distributing the masks on a first come first served basis until stocks last.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The 3D design structure of the KN95 mask makes for a very comfortable fit for the wearer, with the mask held slightly away from the mouth to allow more comfortable breathing and speaking.

The charity is carrying out the initiative to aid the vulnerable in the city and promote the wearing of face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre’s Facebook page here.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day