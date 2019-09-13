Aberdeen charity could use electric bikes to help deliver food parcels

Electric cargo bikes could be used to deliver food parcels to families in need as part of a new Aberdeen charity scheme.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) is working on plans to introduce the delivery services to help reduce its carbon footprint.

Residents suffering from ill health or mobility issues could benefit as well as single parents with several children.

Food parcels will still be available to be picked up from the CFINE base on Poynernook Road.

The charity is now looking for volunteers who would be interested in carrying out home deliveries on the bikes.

Dave Simmers, chief executive of CFINE, said he had taken food to the homes of families who could not make it to the site in the past.

He said: “I’ve been out delivering parcels to people who have phoned on a Friday afternoon and can’t get in to pick them up.

“It’s not for everybody because we just can’t manage.

“It’s for people who have mobility issues or for other reasons – for example, a lone parent with three children.”

The charity hopes to use the bikes for smaller deliveries so it relies less on its diesel van, making the service more environmentally friendly.

Dave added: “We’d be looking at them for our fare share scheme, for our fruit and vegetable deliveries and our new community food pantry.

“There’s the social purpose, which is to help these people get home deliveries, but it’s also an alternative to our diesel van.

“There’s a growing number of people who are concerned about the environment who it might appeal to.

“It also promotes us as a green charity.”

Anyone who might be able to help out is asked to contact the CFINE office on 01224 596156 or email info@cfine.org