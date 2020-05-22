Aberdeen charity continues to hand out sanitary goods despite coronavirus crisis

An Aberdeen charity has been continuing to provide free sanitary products to teenagers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cfine is working with the city council as part of the Access to Free Sanitary Products scheme.

Under the project female pupils who are in secondary schools and in receipt of free school meal vouchers receive an additional £5 monthly to spend on sanitary products.

Those who do not receive food vouchers can also enjoy the free sanitary products scheme by placing a request for 3-month supplies of disposable or reusable sanitary products at Cfine.

The products made available to pupils are funded by Aberdeen City Council.

Lisa Duthie, CEO of Cfine, said they were “delighted” to be continuing with the project during the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “Cfine is delighted to work in partnership with Aberdeen City Council on maintaining this fantastic and much-needed scheme.

“Menstruation is a natural function and the lack of appropriate protection is a health and well-being concern. It is great to participate in a project that provides access to free sanitary products for Aberdeen pupils, regardless of the current circumstances.”

Councillor Jenny Laing, Aberdeen City Council co-leader, said they were happy to make sure young women were still able to access the sanitary products.

“Aberdeen City Council has been at the forefront of tackling period poverty and we are proud that we invested £40,000, over and above national funding, in a free distribution scheme across Aberdeen schools to ensure the dignity and wellbeing of our young people is enhanced.

“We are delighted to partner Cfine on this project which will help ensure that young people’s right to dignity is maintained despite the current Covid-19 pandemic”.

If anyone would like to place an order for free sanitary products, please contact Cfine at FSP@cfine.org

