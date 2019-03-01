Aberdeen charity Charlie House launches new partnership with TECA

An Aberdeen children’s charity has announced a two-year partnership with a major new concert venue.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life- limiting conditions, has secured a deal with state-of-the-art The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA).

A vital link for the city charity, it will also see the exhibition centre create a dedicated changing place for families with children with complex disabilities.

TECA, which will replace the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC), is on track to open in summer this year at its new location in Bucksburn.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are thrilled to announce this key partnership for 2019/20 and very much look forward to working with the team. Our corporate partnerships are vital to enable us to continue to deliver and expand our services to support families both in Aberdeen City and Shire and the wider north-east of Scotland.”

Louise Stewart, the arena’s head of entertainment, sales and marketing, said: “The new venue is set to make concert attendance much more accessible for the families who are supported by Charlie House with a specific changing place being installed, which is essential to enable the families to spend extended time away from home.

“We are also thrilled to continue to be part of Attitude is Everything, which improves deaf and disabled people’s access to live music by working in partnership with audiences, artists and the music industry to implement a charter of best practice across the UK, while we work towards achieving our gold standard.”

The charity is currently raising £8 million to build the first specialist support centre in the north-east.