Aberdeen charity Charlie House launches fitness and fundraising challenge

An Aberdeen children’s charity has launched a challenge designed to raise money and encourage fitness.

Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is hosting a 1,000-mile challenge to raise funds for its Big Build Appeal.

The charity hopes to establish a new support centre, which will be the first of its kind in the north-east.

The exercise challenge asks members of the public to walk, cycle, swim or run 1,000 miles over the course of the year, with the challenge ending on December 31 2019.

Rhona Miller, fundraising team manager for Charlie House, said: “A new year brings the chance for new opportunities and making new memories.

“We have some fantastic challenges that people can be part of this year, including our 1,000-Mile Challenge.

“This year, for the first time, we’ve opened up the challenge to include swimmers and cyclists, so participants can clock up 1,000 miles walking, running, swimming or cycling for Charlie House.

“Not only are you setting yourself an incredible goal but you’ll be raising vital funds and awareness for the charity.

“With Charlie House, every penny stays locally in the north-east, helping children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families.”

The new facility will include eight specialist children’s bedrooms, family accommodation and a range of different facilities.

Charlie House will also host a free fitness clinic on January 24, to give people advice on exercise-based events.

It takes place at the Aberdeen Sports Village, from 6 until 7.30pm.

Three speakers on the night include MSK Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Foundation Training and Scott Baptie, a physique and sports nutritionist based in Aberdeen.

To register for a place, visit bit.ly/2SOMZK2