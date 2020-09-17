Aberdeen charity challenges young people to rethink homelessness

Young people are being urged to think about where they sleep – as part of a new charity campaign by Aberdeen Cyrenians.

The organisation’s annual Sleep Out event encourages people to experience homelessness for a night to raise awareness and funding for key services.

To keep people safe during Covid, the event is this year being re-launched as The Big SleepIN encouraging people to host their own version mini Sleep Outs on Saturday, October 10 to highlight World Homeless Day.

Resources to help plan the events and support learning are being distributed to schools across the region, designed to enable children to learn about the right to a safe place to sleep and sensitively discuss topics on poverty and inclusion.

Community groups and businesses are also being encouraged to participate and a number of companies have already signed up, including Morrisons in Inverurie and WM Gilchrist in Aberdeen.

Emma Bellu, fundraising manager for Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “The annual Sleep Out is a well-recognised event in Aberdeen and plays an important part in supporting people experiencing incredibly difficult and overwhelming circumstances.

“With so many needing our help this year, we were determined to keep the spirit of the event alive, even if we had to make changes because of Covid.

“There are lots of different ways people can get involved in the Big SleepIN: from holding a mini sleep-out in their garden or creating a makeshift indoor den to sleep in for the night or doing a sponsored sleep-walk in their PJs.

“We’d be delighted to support people wanting to take part. An information pack can be downloaded from our website www.weareac.org or people can call us on 0300 303 0903 to sign up.”

Mike Burns, chief executive said: “Having a home and a safe place to sleep is the best platform for recovery when someone is experiencing multiple challenges.

“Unfortunately, many vulnerable people experience homelessness and crisis in their lives. Aberdeen Cyrenians offers a lifeline of support to help people rebuild positive and meaningful lives.