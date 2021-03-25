Aberdeen charity challenge inspires group to walk 10 million steps in March

A local charity challenge has inspired a group of friends from Aberdeen to walk 10 million steps in March.

The group, comprising 32 people, is aiming to raise £7,000 for Maggie’s, which provides free emotional, practical and social support to people with cancer and their family and friends.

Their total is currently well over the halfway mark, sitting at £4,000.

They were inspired by the Maggie’s 300,000 steps in March challenge, which was launched to raise funds for its services and motivate people to stay active.

Each member of the group has been personally affected in some way by cancer, so the cause is held close to their hearts.

William (Bill) Morrison, from Peterculter, is amongst the ambitious team aiming to collectively walk the 10 million steps – around 5,000 miles – throughout the month.

“The challenge is a great one as it gets everyone out and about in the fresh air and involves walking every day,” Bill, 56, said. “This is really handy when you own two dogs.

“We choose 10 million steps as it’s an achievable target but not an easy one. It works out at just over 10,000 steps per day per person.”

Billy was diagnosed with Stage 3 prostate cancer in January 2019 and has been in treatment over the last couple of years.

He added: “I’m happy to say that the treatments have been successful and I hope to finish the last part of my therapy soon.

“Maggie’s have been invaluable in supporting me through these hard times and I feel eternally grateful for the free services they’ve provided.

“All charities have been hard hit this last year due to the pandemic. Not just with events being cancelled, but with people generally not having as much money to donate due to furlough and job losses.

“Charities like Maggie’s provide a very important service as they relieve some of the burdens on the NHS by providing greatly needed help to cancer patients.”

Pre-Covid, the group regularly took part in fundraising events for the charity. But with current restrictions in place, those large events are on hold.

49-year-old Julie Cimen has said her family is incredibly proud of her participating in the challenge, especially her mum who is also diagnosed with cancer.

Julie said: “I chose to do this challenge as it means so much to me. Cancer has affected a lot of my family and friends that are dear to me.

“Maggie’s is a very important centre. It is very valuable in helping people dealing with cancer and also all their family and friends who can pop in anytime.

“Events like our 10 million steps challenge are so important right now as normal charity events can’t take place. I usually round up about 30 friends and family for Maggie’s annual Ladies Day but due to lockdown, Maggie’s is losing money.

“If I can do it let me tell you anyone can, leave your car and walk, walk, walk.

“For those considering starting a challenge like ours, I would say if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. It makes you feel good that you are helping other people and charities.”

Richard Stewart, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “As a fundraiser, I appreciate every step our supporters go for Maggie’s. In this case, I’m grateful 10 million times!

“I want to thank everyone involved for their effort, their blisters and the sacrifices they are making to join in.

“The awareness they bring our cause and, of course, for the funds they raise, make it all worthwhile and on behalf of the team at Maggie’s we are proud of you.”

To donate to the 10 million steps in March for Maggie’s page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/stepsformaggies