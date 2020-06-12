Aberdeen charity celebrates Carers Week

An Aberdeen-based charity is reaching out to families of children with hidden disabilities during Carers Week 2020.

We Too! is inviting health and care services, schools, employers and businesses across the north-east to recognise the vital contribution made by parents caring for children with disabilities in Aberdeen.

This year’s Carers Week, which aims to celebrate and recognise the vital contribution made by the UK’s 6.5m carers, runs from June 8 to June 14 2020.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of We Too! said: “For this year’s Carers Week our community is recognising the contribution of parents and carers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by producing our Safe At Home Box.

“It includes a variety of sensory toys, tea and biscuits for the adults, and a journal for young carers to have as a safe space for their thoughts during this challenging time.”

To find out more about We Too! visit www.wetoo.org.uk