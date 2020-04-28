Aberdeen charity calling on people to do 5k a day

An Aberdeen-based charity has teamed up with a personal trainer to deliver a digital fitness fundraiser.

Befriend a Child has joined forces with Banchory-based personal trainer Seonaid Drummond Fitness to deliver the 5k a day challenge.

The challenge encourages participants to run, jog, walk, cycle, skip or even dance 5k every day for the month of May, all while being coached and guided through the

experience by fitness expert Seonaid.

Participants can complete their 5k a day individually as a personal challenge or families, friends or colleagues can complete as a team – turning the challenge into a competition.

Marketing and communications manager, Hannah Adams, said: “We were looking for a way to engage our supporters across the Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and beyond and with so many outdoor fitness events and challenges having been cancelled we saw an opportunity to try something a bit different and raise funds for our children in the process.

“We are also aware that exercising at this time is important for our physical and mental health so want to do all we can to support and encourage this.”

The event costs £5 to enter with individuals being asked to try and raise £50 in

sponsorship.

As part of the fee, participants will gain access to a closed Facebook 5k a day

community where they can talk to one another on their progress, post photos and

access resources to help them achieve their goal of 5k every day for

31 days.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/events/2814528941949261/