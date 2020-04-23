Aberdeen charity calling for spring cleaning to help out during pandemic

A north-east charity is calling on people to clear out their wardrobes to support those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which supports people affected by homelessness, violence, domestic abuse and other forms of social exclusion, has seen a rise in demand for clothing in recent weeks.

It is thought that coronavirus is preventing the charity’s service users from being able to access their laundry facilities and other secondhand clothing stores.

Now Aberdeen Cyrenians is encouraging members of the public to have a spring clean, to coincide with Earth Day today, and to donate their preloved clothing to the charity when they begin accepting clothing donations following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after the organisation joined forces with three other charities as well as the Evening Express and Original 106 to help residents facing difficulties during the crisis. The charities, including Social Bite, CFINE and Aberdeen Foyer, are working together to make sure no one is left struggling.

They have formed a partnership called AC2U to help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access essential goods.

Bryony Shepherd, Aberdeen Cyrenians community and events fundraiser, said: “We already collect preloved clothing and footwear from members of the community to give out to our service users and have seen increased demand during this lockdown but, unfortunately, we can’t take donations to restock at this time.

“We rely entirely on the amazing generosity of the public to operate our clothing service and will be sorely in need of clothes for this once lockdown is lifted.

“We would love to see people clearing out their wardrobes on Earth Day to give us a head start for the online shop – AC Wardrobe – and are looking for good quality workwear, evening wear, footwear, accessories and vintage pieces, in a variety of sizes, styles and genders.

“Due to the current lockdown, we are unable to accept donations at our head office, but it would be great if people could pop stuff aside for us now, sign up for updates on the project via our website, and then their donations can be dropped off and collected in the future.”

To find out more and to sign up for updates, visit aberdeen-cyrenians.org/acwardrobe

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)