Aberdeen charity brings Christmas joy

Cooking is an important skill, especially when every penny counts, to ensure people can make the most of limited budgets.

Aberdeen charity CFINE has recognised this and offers weekly lessons at its base, aimed at helping under-privileged local people improve their kitchen skills.

The Cook at the Nook sessions cover a wide variety of recipes, and include cooking on a budget, male and female-aimed lessons and diet themed.

However, one of the more important services offered by the organisation is its food and fun initiative.

It aims to give school children around the city a proper meal during the holidays when they may otherwise not have lunch.

They were holding one of these events today where they were cooking for about 150 kids who will all receive soup and a sandwich, plus a visit from Santa.

Kelly Donaldson is one of the organisers of Cook at the Nook, and explained how vital it was to make sure every child gets a nutritious dish every day.

She said: “We run this every weekday of the Easter, summer and October holidays to provide meals to children who would not necessary get lunch when school is not on.

“We always try and do our best for everyone and try to get them fed, especially this time of the year, as it is hard for parents to keep money back for presents.

“We also run different sorts of cooking lessons which we decided to put on because we discovered at the food bank that people were putting back pasta and rice because they do not know how to cook them.

“Pasta is the simplest thing to cook so there was a need for lessons.”

There is a week left to donate to the Original 106 Christmas campaign for CFINE, supported by the Evening Express.

Deputy chief executive of CFINE Fiona Rae welcomed the fantastic response but urged people to keep donating.

She said: “We are open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and the 2nd so if people want to pop in with donations, they would be more than welcome.”

Original 106 and CFINE are asking for donations of a range of items.

Food products such as pasta, rice, cereals, biscuits and crackers are requested as well as tinned goods such as soup, beans, tomatoes and fruit. And toiletries and gift items are also required.

All donations should be made to Original 106’s offices at Marischal Square, Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sundays 9am to 4pm. A number of businesses are also offering drop-off points.

Final date for donations is December 31 at 1pm. For more information visit originalfm.com/christmas2019