Aberdeen charity boss welcomes new £1m fund to help support perinatal mental health

The boss of an Aberdeen social care charity has welcomed the introduction of a new £1m fund to support perinatal mental health.

The Scottish Government announced the new annual funding in a bid to support mums, dads and families at risk of poor mental health during pregnancy and the early years.

Those in need of assistance will be able to access peer support, parenting support and counselling services with the Perinatal and Infant Mental Health Fund.

It is hoped the fund will help to support third sector organisations in delivering key services and address gaps in provision.

The fund will be open to charities from August and will be supported by Inspiring Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

VSA chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “This funding will help to provide truly critical support for mums, dads and their families at some of the most important times in a child’s early life.

“VSA has been providing significant support in this field for a number of years and we think this move by the Scottish Government is a welcome addition to help those families who may be incredibly vulnerable and suffering through tough times.”

Acting director for Home-Start Scotland Douglas Guest said: “All 31 Home-Start branches in Scotland have been providing perinatal and infant mental health services for many years. We welcome the fund and have put in place planning to increase what local Home-Starts are doing to greater serve the many families that need support during the challenging perinatal time.

“We have recently run workshops across the network sharing good practice and service models.

“We are also working in partnership with One Parent Families Scotland to look in depth at issues around the stigma that parents feel, and due to this work we have been invited by the Scottish Government to represent Home-Start on the programme board.”