Aberdeen charity boss urges public to be considerate towards those exempt from face mask rule

The chairman of an Aberdeen charity has urged the public to be considerate towards those who are exempt from wearing face masks.

The wearing of face covering in shops – which was already mandatory on public transport – became compulsory earlier this month.

People with certain medical conditions or disabilities, and children under five, are exempt.

Now Future Choices chairman David Forbes is calling on the public to be considerate towards those who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, as it emerged some of the charity’s service users were too scared to venture out for fear of being judged.

The charity works to provide social inclusion and recreational activities for the disabled community.

David said: “When lockdown first began, everybody was being kind to one another and donating to food banks.

“This movement seems to have disappeared however.

“I know many people who have said to me that they feel they can’t go out because they will be judged by other members of the public which is really alarming.

“I understand there will be people out there flouting the rules and refusing to wear a mask but there are those who can’t for genuine medical reasons.”

David worries the fear of being judged will add ‘another layer’ to the concerns of those who are disabled.

He added: “I know a lot of people from my group who had a huge amount of confidence before the pandemic but now, because they have been stuck inside for so long, that has completely gone.

“Judgement just adds another layer to their worries.

“I think it will turn into an epidemic itself, where disabled people won’t feel like they can escape from the house to get out.”

David praised the introduction of the sunflower lanyard scheme for those who have a hidden disability which might not be obvious, but where they are medically exempt from wearing a face mask.

Customers can opt to wear a lanyard while shopping as a discreet signal to store colleagues that they may need additional support.

He added: “We are in changing times but there has to be that element of understanding, particularly towards the vulnerable and the disabled who have been the hardest hit by the pandemic.

“I think the use of sunflower lanyards is a brilliant idea, it shows the person has a disability and they have a lanyard for a reason.

“If we gain a better understanding and education, disabled people might feel in a better place mentally to go out and see their friends like others can.”