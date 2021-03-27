Housebuilder Barratt Developments Scotland has pledged to support the nation’s recovery from the pandemic with a £57,500 investment in employability and education, including £12,500 for the north-east.

Two charities in the region, which aim to bolster employability and promote a fair and inclusive education for vulnerable young people, have been selected to receive a share of the funds – employability charity Aberdeen Foyer and education project Beannachar.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt Developments North Scotland said: “During the initial wave of the pandemic, we focused our attention to help address the immediate need for PPE and safety equipment.

“We’ve now turned our attention towards adding as much value as possible to the communities in which we operate as we begin to move towards recovery.

“Aberdeen Foyer and Beannachar play a crucial role by supporting local people into employment and offering young adults the best chance to succeed, even in these challenging times.

“The pandemic has caused severe disruptions to their services, but they have adapted to keep helping the community around them. We’re delighted to hear the fund will help both organisations and reach more people as recovery continues.”

Leona McDermid, Aberdeen Foyer’s chief executive, said they were “extremely grateful” for the donation.

She stated: “Due to the sharp rise in unemployment caused by Covid-19, the demand for our support has only increased this year and is set to rise further.

“The donation from Barratt Homes will fund accredited training and learning as well as employability advice, enabling us to continue supporting those who need it most.”

Calum Macaulay, Beannachar’s interim manager, said: “Beannachar is delighted to receive this generous donation from Barratt’s charitable trust.

“Our community of shared lives provides a safe and nurturing place for young people with learning disabilities to begin to grow into their adulthood.

“They realise their undeveloped skills and their ability to live alongside other people in the community through their training.”