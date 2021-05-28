Aberdeen charity Befriend a Child launches appeal to make summer memorable for local kids

Aberdeen charity Befriend a Child is launching its summer appeal to help create happy memories for the young people it supports across the north-east.

The campaign, which officially launches on Wednesday, will run throughout June and asks people to either donate towards fun summer activities for the youngsters or to consider volunteering as a befriender or mentor themselves.

Befriend a Child helps school-aged children who are growing up in difficult circumstances across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by matching them with a trained volunteer who can build their self-confidence.

It has experienced a 48% increase in referrals of children who need its support, and demand for its programmes is only increasing.

Jean Gordon, the charity’s head of operations, said: “By taking part in our appeal supporters will be helping to give local children and young people living in difficult life circumstances across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire the opportunity to take part in new experiences creating happy memories that will last a lifetime – something that may otherwise be out of their reach without our help.”

Befriend a Child QR codes will be appearing on posters and collection tins in businesses around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, to allow people to donate to the appeal while out and about.

More information about the summer appeal and how to help can be found on the charity’s website here.