Aberdeen charity ball to help raise funds for new mental health unit

A leading north-east charity is appealing for the public to support its flagship fundraising event.

VSA is set to host its Changing Lives Ball at Ardoe House Hotel on November 2, celebrating the campaign of the same name which is being supported by the Evening Express.

Around 370 people are expected to attend the glamorous event, which this year promises to be a spectacular extravaganza with the theme of the “Golden Era of Hollywood”.

The night will feature a raffle, silent and live auctions as well as a live performance from the band Madhen.

Money raised from the ball will go towards the new Abergeldie unit, a purpose-built mental health facility in Aberdeen, which will support adults affected by a variety of conditions on their road to recovery.

More than £2.3 million of the £3.2m required for the facility has already been raised amid concerns over the rising number of people affected by mental health issues.

Around one in every three adults is diagnosed with a condition in Aberdeen alone each year.

Now bosses at the charity have urged the public to come forward with donations of raffle prizes and auction lots to help support their efforts to build the new unit at the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street.

VSA’s director of external relations Jennifer Mitchell said: “Every year we hold our highly- anticipated Changing Lives Ball and pivotal to the success of the evening is our raffle, silent and live auctions.

“We have ‘money can’t buy’ experiences or items that encourage our guests to bid for the auction lots with the aim of raising substantial funds for the work that we do.

“We are always incredibly humbled by the support we receive year on year from local businesses and individuals and we are asking people to step forward and help us by donating vouchers, hampers, bottles or experiences that will aid our fundraising efforts.

“It is with thanks to the money raised we can continue to provide the best of care so that people can live the best of lives.”

A number of firms have already signed up to support the Changing Lives Ball, including Apache, Romex, General & Technical, John Mutch Building Services and GSR Healthcare.

To donate prizes for the raffle or auction at the ball or to make a donation to VSA’s Changing Lives campaign, contact the fundraising team on 01224 212021 or visit vsa.org.uk