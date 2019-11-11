Aberdeen charity awarded £25,000 from Tesco Bags of Help scheme

An Aberdeen charity which supports people with cancer has been handed a cash boost by a supermarket.

Clan Cancer Support, which helps patients across the north-east, has been awarded £25,000 in the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Customers use tokens to vote for the organisations they think are most deserving and Clan came out on top across the north of Scotland.

The charity’s chief executive, Dr Colette Backwell, said the money will help it continue to provide a vital service.

She said: “As a community-led organisation, we are proud to be a part of Tesco’s centenary regional grants.

“Clan provides services free of charge and we are seeing an increasing number of people come to us for support. Clan receives no statutory funding and we rely entirely upon the generosity of local people and businesses to help us to continue to provide support to people at very difficult times.

“We would like to send our thanks to the thousands of Tesco shoppers who popped their tokens in the box for Clan.

“Their support goes directly towards providing services for people affected by cancer in the north-east.”

She added: “There are over 20,000 people living with cancer in the region and people are living longer with cancer, so the support Clan offers is more important than ever.”

Duncan Peters, Clan’s trusts and giving manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the funding we have received through the Tesco Bags of Help Centenary Grant.

“The £25,000 will help significantly with the delivery of complementary therapies throughout the areas we operate in and benefit many individuals going through their own cancer journey.

“Our wellbeing services have a huge impact on those who turn to Clan for support following a cancer diagnosis and everyone who voted for us over the past months has played a part in helping individuals to live well with cancer.

“We are delighted to have received the top award.

“The fact that the people actively voted for us at Tesco stores is a real testament to the support and appreciation across the north-east for the work Clan does.”