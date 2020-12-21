Aberdeen charity auction raises more than £8,000 for Charlie House

An online auction set up by Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House has raised more than £8,000.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families, launched the virtual event on December 1.

It offered items such as a luxury staycation for two, Royal Deeside Four Ball, artwork, whisky, flowers for a year, jewellery, dance lessons, hampers, handbags, a Mulberry matching purse and bag set and more.

Ending on December 13 at 9pm, it officially raised more than £8,000 for the charity.

Each year, a silent auction is held at its Big Build Ball, which takes place in the first week of December, and raises thousands of pounds.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could not go ahead this year, and was moved online instead.

All of the money raised from the auction will go directly towards the charity, which will help it to continue supporting families across the north-east.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “It was an exciting Sunday evening watching the online auction and some last-minute bidding rivalry.

“We are so glad we managed to capture some of the auction fun which would have usually taken place at our annual Big Build Ball, which will now take place in 2021

“The auction was part of our ‘Think Christmas, Think Charlie House’ campaign which has included Santa’s workshop, the indoor Christmas market in conjunction with Aberdeen Inspired and Bon Accord, the Rotary Clubs of Aberdeen and District raffle and our online shop for Christmas merchandise.

“The response from the north-east has just been incredible. The auction has raised well in excess of £8,000 which is such a welcome boost to the charity and a great way to end the year.

“Every item was either donated or sponsored which means that every single penny raised via the auction will enable us to continue our work and to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east.”

Last year’s Big Build Ball was attended by almost 500 people, and raised more than £147,000.

Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal took a step forward at the end of last month when plans for its specialist support centre were approved.

It will be the first of its kind in the north-east, with families currently having to travel more than 100 miles to the closest facilities in Kinross in order to access planned and emergency short breaks as well as palliative and end-of-life care.

The state-of-the-art support centre will have eight bedrooms, as well as family accommodation, and will also feature facilities such as a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den and a soft play area.

The day was long-awaited by staff, supporters and families, who launched a fundraising campaign to support the project, named The Big Build Appeal, back in November 2018 to mark the planning application being lodged.

It is currently raising £8m to support the project, with £2.4m already in the pot.

To make a year-end donation to the ‘Think Christmas, Think Charlie House’ campaign or to find out more, visit www.charliehouse.org.uk or call the Charlie House team on 01224 313333.