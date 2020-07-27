Aberdeen charity asks public to stay away from farm until reopening

A city charity has asked the public to stay away from one of its key sites while it finalises plans for reopening.

VSA have urged people not to try to access its Easter Anguston Farm facility, which is currently closed due to Covid-19.

In recent weeks members of the public have tried to access the farm, grounds and playparks.

The charity hopes to be able to reopen the gates in September.

In a statement, it said: “We are still currently closed and are aiming to re-open late September.

“A high volume of people have tried to access the farm, grounds, and playparks over the past two weeks.

“As much as we would love to welcome you all, we are not in a position to re-open at the moment.

“Thank you for your support, love and understanding and we look forward to seeing you all late September.”

Easter Anguston, which provides training and work opportunities for people with disabilities and additional support needs, has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

However, it still has staff and running costs of around £10,000 per week, and the Evening Express is supporting a campaign to save it.

To support the campaign, visit vsa.org.uk