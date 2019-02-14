Aberdeen charity asks for more time to repair play park

An Aberdeen charity has asked for more time to repair an ailing play park – to make it even better.

Plans to extend Station House on Station Road in Woodside were approved conditionally by the city council last year.

One of the conditions handed down was the repair of the nearby Deer Road playground.

The applicant, Station House Media Unit, has now applied to the council for more time.

In a statement submitted to the council in support of the application, the applicant said: “It is our view that, rather than simply reinstating the minor elements of displaced play equipment (which is past its best) we should aim to secure additional investment which will improve the whole park.”

The charity states it is in the process of applying to the Heritage Lottery Fund, for cash to carry out work to the nearby canal, with the remainder being used on repairs needed for the play park.