Aberdeen charity appeals for help to get new mega store up and running

A north-east charity is appealing for equipment to help get its new mega store up and running.

Somebody Cares has been helping to support people in the region who have been hardest hit by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through services such as its foodbank.

Since the virus outbreak, the charity’s warehouse has been closed to the public.

However members of the charity are now reaching out to people based in the north-east for portacabins, in order to start operating a new mega store for those in need of support to utilize.

The portacabins will be used as a space to quarantine donated items, in order to clean and disinfect each product before being brought into their mega store.

For more information, call 07770 888200 or email info@somebodycaresuk.org