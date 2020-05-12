Aberdeen charity appeals for essential food donations to continue

An Aberdeen charity has appealed for essential food donations to continue to help support vulnerable people in the area.

Members of the public as well as businesses have been supporting Aberdeen Cyrenians through food donations and monetary contributions during Covid-19 to assist with its AC2U campaign.

To date, more than 40 businesses and nearly 600 people have contributed to the campaign.

The Evening Express and Original 106 FM are supporting the initiative, which is made up of Aberdeen Cyrenians, Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE and Social Bite, and aims to provide goods to those who cannot leave their homes.

More than 5,721 parcels containing a range of goods such as cooked food, parcels, toiletries, nappies, baby food, clothing and blankets have been distributed, with a small team of staff from Aberdeen Cyrenians making deliveries every day.

The charity is accepting donations of packaged food such as tins, packets and other basics, baby food, baby supplies such as nappies, toiletries including sanitary products and clothing.

AC2U is supporting its current service users, those who are homeless or have multiple complex needs, over 70s, those who have a disability or chronic medical condition, new parents, single parents and those with children under five.

Emma Bellu, fundraising manager at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “We’re still looking for donations of food, especially tinned food, things that can keep in the cupboard.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily have a fridge or a freezer where things can be stored.

“Donation levels go up and down, we’ve had community groups collecting for us which is great.

“People have been really generous.

“We’ve had lots of businesses as well, we had £500 worth of food donated from BP last week.”

Those who have received parcels have responded extremely positive to the service, and agreed that they felt more confident and comfortable knowing that AC2U is helping in this difficult time.

One person who has been helped said: “I have no money so I can’t buy much food and I have no cooking facilities so the hot meals I get are really appreciated. It has been a great support, you have improved my life so much.”

Another recipient added: “I have very little money left once the rent has been paid which means I can’t really pay for food. It’s been brilliant – it has stopped me starving and even stealing.”

Items can be handed in to the charity at Sainsbury’s at Berryden, Asda at Middleton Park and the Tesco stores at Wellington Road and in Westhill.

Aberdeen Cyrenians also has a wish list on Amazon that people can purchase goods for the campaign from.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)