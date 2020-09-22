Aberdeen charity appealing for support ahead of Baby Loss Awareness Week

An Aberdeen charity is calling on its supporters to help mark this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Aberdeen Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal charity, provides bereavement support services for those who have lost a baby.

The organisation is preparing to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week which will take place from October 9 to October 15.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is a collaboration between charities and organisations working together for change and tangible improvements in policy, research, bereavement care and support available for anyone affected by the death of a baby at any stage.

This year, Aberdeen Sands is planning to raise awareness of the week by hanging love heart tags on a tree at Hazlehead Park to remember those who have passed away.

Aberdeen Sands committee member Sandra Stephen said: “We’ve got a tree at Hazlehead Park identified which we have permission from the council to use.

“We’ve set up a fundraising page and people can donate £5 to have their babies’ names written on pink and blue tags.

“We’re going to hang them on the tree for Baby Loss Awareness Week on October 9.

“A few of us will go and hang them up and leave them there for the week. We’re also going to put up a sign to explain why we’re doing it to raise awareness.

“We’ve also got a local company which has offered us lights to illuminate the tree in pink and blue.”

Aberdeen Sands previously placed 105 bags of sweets around the city for people to find, one for every baby that dies in the UK every week. Each bag featured the name of a child that passed away.

But this year, owing to social distancing rules, the charity decided to come up with a different idea to mark the week.

Sandra added: “The last few years we distributed sweetie bags but given the situation with Covid-19, we didn’t think that was appropriate which is why we’re doing it this way for 2020.

“We are also appealing to any businesses which would be willing to light up their premises in pink and blue for the week to get in contact with us.”

To sign up for a tag, and to donate, visit https://sands.enthuse.com/cf/babyloss-awareness-tree

Donations will be used to cover the cost of the tags and will help Sands to continue supporting bereaved parents in the north-east.