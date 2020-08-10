Aberdeen charity appeal for volunteers

A group feeding Aberdeen’s homeless has made an urgent appeal for volunteers.

Street Friends Helping The Homeless is in immediate need of volunteers to support vulnerable individuals in the Granite City.

Volunteer duties may include drivers, collectors, cooks, and table and trolley service. The group take to the streets twice a week to offer food, toiletries, clothing and other help to vulnerable people.

Street Friends runs relies entirely on donations. If you are interested in volunteering or dropping off goods, get in touch via the group’s Facebook page.