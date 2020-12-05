Aberdeen charity aims to chart history of social care with new project

An Aberdeen charity has secured a cash boost for a new project which aims to shine a light on the heritage of social care in the city.

VSA has been awarded £160,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help with the project.

As part of the scheme the charity, which marks its 150th anniversary this year, is gathering stories to showcase the history of social care in Aberdeen.

The charity was set up with the aim of improving the lives of the worst-off families in the city by providing the best of care and supporting individuals and communities to fulfil their potential.

They would like families from across the north-east to share how VSA may have helped their loved ones in the past or present.

Each of tales will be shared over the next two years in a number of different ways including public art, crafting, postcards, booklets of stories, school toolkits and the charity also hopes to hold an exhibition showcasing their heritage journey.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Archivist Wendy Smithers has already been delving into the century and a half of history of VSA and has already uncovered a story from 1904.

She found that when the Bannerman Mill was forced to closed its doors to tough trading conditions over 400 Aberdonians, mostly women and girls, faced having no income.

VSA, who were then known as the Association for Improving the Condition of the Poor, set up rooms in Gallowgate to support people by retraining, providing meals, and help them find other jobs while also providing them with somewhere to sleep if they needed it.

Kenneth Simpson, chief executive of VSA, said it important to tell the stories look those from the mill.

He said: “VSA has been caring for the people of Aberdeen for 150 years and supported generations of your families through two world wars, the Spanish Influenza pandemic, and the Aberdeen Typhoid outbreak. We are delighted to have been awarded this grant to help us discover stories like the Bannermill which may have otherwise been lost.”

“We are looking forward to the development of this project and working with people across Aberdeen to help us bring to life the heritage of social care in the north-east, and would like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund for this opportunity.”

Caroline Clark, Director Scotland of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage is so much more than castles and museums.

“Memories, stories and reminiscences are an important way of learning about our past and sharing it with future generations. Thanks to players of The National Lottery, the VSA will be able to collect and record this shared history before it slips out of human memory.”

VSA wants people to get involved by sharing their story of how the charity supported them by contacting heritage@vsa.org.uk or calling 01224 212021.