Aberdeen charity accepting donations by appointment after surge in generosity

A charity which helps the north-east’s most vulnerable people is accepting donations by appointment only after a surge in generosity.

Somebody Cares in Aberdeen received three months’ worth of donations in the space of three weeks as a result of people having clear-outs.

The charity is now only taking donations from Tuesday to Friday at the organisation’s megastore and Tullos warehouse.

A statement from Somebody Cares read: “We want to thank all those people who have kindly donated to us over the past three weeks and beyond.

“We are still feeling the effects of Covid-19 in the obvious ways, but also in ways we could never have envisaged.

“A lot of people have had clear-outs during lockdown. The result of this is that we have had three months of donations coming through our doors in the space of three weeks.

“Whilst we are very appreciative of such kindness, we have found ourselves in a bit of a predicament.”

The charity added: “Covid-19 means that all donations have to be quarantined for a minimum of three days. This, on top of the enormity of the donations coming through our doors, means that we have filled our storage capacity to the maximum.

“In order to be able to process donations effectively we are now only taking donations at the megastore and our Tullos warehouse from Tuesday to Friday inclusive. The Tullos warehouse will continue to be by appointment only.

“We urge that donations are not left at the gates, or elsewhere, as they are at risk of being damaged by the weather or wildlife.

“We also urge that if something is not serviceable or fit for purpose, it goes to the recycling centre as it costs the charity a great deal of money to dispose of such items.”