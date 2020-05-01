Aberdeen charities to host a Harry Potter quiz night

Two Aberdeen charities will give local people the chance to test their knowledge on a famous boy wizard.

Befriend a Child and AberNecessities have teamed up once again to produce an online and interactive Harry Potter quiz.

The two charities previously held a Disney-themed event last month which helped them raise £3,078.

More than 300 people from across the UK joined in with their families and friends.

Now they hope to recreate that success and separate the wizards from the muggles in a Facebook live quiz to be held next week.

Hannah Adams, marketing and communications manager at Befriend a Child, was amazed with how well the Disney quiz went down.

She said: “We were so overwhelmed with the positivity and response we had from the Disney quiz.

“It was the first time we have ever hosted a digital quiz night before so naturally we were nervous about capturing the same atmosphere some of our pub quizzes have in the past but we were so pleasantly surprised and we are just thrilled to be able to bring some fun and joy to the lives of people living in lockdown.”

The Harry Potter extravaganza will take place on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

It will be hosted on Facebook live by local NESCol lecturer and Harry Potter fan Jamie Robertson and will feature six rounds of questions.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, Founder of AberNecessities commented: ‘We are absolutely delighted to link up with Befriend a Child for another fantastic digital quiz.

“We were astounded by the incredible response we had from the first one and can’t wait to see how people react this time.

“As a result of the coronavirus, we have been having to work harder than ever to provide essential items such as formula milk and nappies to underprivileged families.

“By inviting us to take part in this second quiz, Befriend a Child are doing something truly magical by helping us raise more vital funds.”

Participants have been asked to donate £3 to a joint fundraiser and join a closed group: https://www.facebook.com/events/238722914183329/