Aberdeen charities share £36,000 cash boost

An Aberdeen charity has benefited from a share of £36,000.

Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, received £6,000 from law firm Burness Paull, which has an office in Aberdeen and has been fundraising throughout the year.

Charlie House was set up in 2011 by mum Tracy Johnstone, whose son Louis has severe quadriplegic cerebal palsy, severe dystonia, chronic lung disease and spina bifida occulta.

Kirsty Walker, fundraising co-ordinator for Charlie House, said: “It is only through the generosity of people and companies like Burness Paull that we are able to help the Johnstones and other families.

“Fundraising is vital to help us develop and grow our projects to support these wonderful children – so we can be there when families need us most.”

CHAS and Duchenne UK also received money.