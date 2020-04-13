Aberdeen charities praised for major effort to deliver food parcels

An Aberdeen councillor has praised the efforts of a social enterprise helping vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Labour councillor Lesley Dunbar, who represents Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill, congratulated Cfine for delivering 1,000 food parcels last week to vulnerable people in Aberdeen.

Cfine is one of the charities involved in the AC2U campaign, which is supported by the Evening Express and Original FM.

It has partnered up with Social Bite, Aberdeen Foyer and Aberdeen Cyrenians to help people struggling in the north-east.

The aim is to get as many essentials delivered across the north-east as possible each day.

Ms Dunbar said: “I want to congratulate Cfine staff and volunteers for their tremendous work in tackling poverty and building resilience by delivering 1,000 food parcels, which equates to 35,714 meals, across Aberdeen just this week.

“The Covid-19 crisis has shown us all in Aberdeen how in a crisis, our city comes together to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

She added: “Aberdeen City Council has been working closely with Cfine, which is co-ordinating and delivering emergency food throughout Aberdeen to feed vulnerable individuals and families who have no money to buy food or those in isolation with no support or means to access food.

“I am positive that all of us in the city offer our sincere thanks and praise for Cfine and their employees who contribute massively to the welfare of our city.”

The charities are appealing for non-perishable food as well as cleaning products, hygiene products and nappies to be donated.

They can be handed in at Sainsbury’s at Berryden, Asda at Middleton Park in Bridge of Don and the Tesco stores at Wellington Road and in Westhill.

Cfine chief executive Lisa Duthie, who recently took over the role from Dave Simmers, said: “In the last few weeks, we have seen a massive increase in demand for our services and we are continuing to respond flexibly to arising need, develop processes to support new work practices and collaborate with partners to provide immediate solutions to ensuring vulnerable individuals and families have food and support needed during these challenging times.

“Our food bank access in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has temporarily closed, as have the majority of our other services in line with safety guidance.

“We are focusing on core services of delivering free food, toiletries and sanitary product parcels directly to people’s homes.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)