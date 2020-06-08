Aberdeen charities join forces to provide support group for LGBT+ survivors of rape and domestic abuse

Two charities have joined forces to provide a support group for LGBT+ survivors of rape and domestic abuse.

Four Pillars and Rape Crisis Grampian (RCG) planned to launch 4Survivors in April, but the plans were delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

4Survivors will help LGBT+ members of the community who are seeking support after experiencing rape, domestic abuse or violence at home by giving them access to staff from Four Pillars and RCG.

Deejay Bullock, Community Relations Manager of Four Pillars, said “We are always pleased to work with other local organisations, especially when that forms a dedicated support package for members in our community such as this.”

To learn more about Four Pillars, RCG or the support group, visit their websites at www.4pillarsuk.org and www.rapecrisisgrampian.co.uk