Aberdeen charities join forces to promote alcohol awareness week

Two Aberdeen charities are to come together to promote alcohol awareness week in the Granite City.

Aberdeen Alcohol and Drugs Action and LGBT+ group Four Pillars will host an event, called Alcohol and Me, on November 11.

Held at the Four Pillars office in Aberdeen Market, the event will offer advice around safe alcohol use and there will also be fun and thought-provoking activities, along with harm reduction strategies.

The event, which is free to attend, will take place from noon until 3pm at the city centre shopping venue.