Aberdeen charities facing ‘substantial losses’ due to coronavirus

Two Aberdeen charities say they face “substantial losses” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Charlie House and VSA have both had to cancel all fundraising activities for the coming months and VSA has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak asking for support for the third sector so it can continue to support those at risk in communities.

The charity has also called on those in the hospitality and travel industries to come forward and consider a career in care.

It comes as 22 coronavirus test cases carried out have come back positive in the Grampian area, up from 12 on Monday.

In Scotland, 195 tests have been confirmed as positive so far, with two deaths recorded.

Both charities rely on the generosity of north-east residents to donate towards keeping services and activities running and they have appealed for support over what will be a difficult few months for the organisations and their service users.

For children’s charity Charlie House, all family activities have been cancelled, including its Kielder short-break stay in April, and all fundraising events have been postponed until July.

An urgent call for donations has been made to ensure it can continue to keep supporting families.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are already preparing for the very real and direct impact that Covid-19 is having, and will continue to have, on fundraising and donations for charities globally.

“With greater need for support from the Charlie House services team comes the increased need for funding and monetary donations.

“The decision we have had to make in the past 24 hours will see us suffer substantial losses if we cannot reschedule our events calendar. We need to ensure people continue to donate, albeit through different means if they have fears over face-to-face transactions.

“We cannot emphasise enough that local charities such as Charlie House will need increased financial support to continue providing support to local children and families in these challenging times.”

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager for Charlie House, said: “We are all very aware of the health implications and danger that this virus poses and that the safety and wellbeing of the families we support is, and will continue to be, our number one priority. The pandemic is causing increased anxiety for the parents of the families we support.

“Families can feel isolated at the best of times so this increased need to remain isolated for a longer time may have a significant effect on their overall wellbeing.”

The charity has plans in place to help those in isolation over the next few weeks, including virtual support via video calls for individuals and groups such as siblings where virtual bingo, mindfulness and other activities will take place.

Special postal support packages have been created, with sensory items, paint-by-numbers kits and pamper kits for mums to ease their time at home, while virtual coffee and catch-ups will also be introduced to replace face-to-face events.

VSA sites and services including Easter Anguston Farm, Mercat Bookshop, VSA contact centre, VSA Saturday club, Woodside and Broomhill activity centres and all corporate volunteering have been suspended until further notice, and changes to carers services including stopping home visits and other group activities have been made, although support will continue to be provided via phone and video calling.

All fundraising events have been cancelled. VSA has also written a letter to all MPs, MSPs, the First Minister and the chancellor to call for financial aid.

The letter, written by Dr Kenneth Simpson, said: “We need the government’s financial assistance and your support. We would ask you to contact the chancellor and HM Treasury to support our plea for similar financial comfort for those of us in the third sector who are at the forefront of protecting those most at risk from coronavirus.

“I appreciate many of you will be focused on your own health and wellbeing at present, but please don’t forget those who can no longer seek their own safety and rely on VSA and other third sector providers to do it for them.”

A VSA spokeswoman said: “We are very concerned about the drop in voluntary donations over the next few months.

“If people are still in a position to support VSA we would encourage them to visit our website to make a donation online or cheques can be sent to our head office at 38 Castle Street.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.