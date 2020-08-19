Aberdeen charities encouraged to apply for Covid-19 Hardship Fund

Aberdeen’s Covid-19 Hardship Fund has opened for applications once again.

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust is appealing to local charities to submit a funding bid.

The special hardship fund is a partnership between The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

Local registered charities have until 11.59pm on August 26 to apply for support for up to a maximum of £5,000.

Community groups which cannot apply for funding could consider partnering up with a registered charity so that they can work together to support local communities.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said he has been “heartened” by the way people have reacted to the fund in recent months.

He said: “The Trust has been heartened by the amazing response from businesses, associations and private individuals to help the most vulnerable in our communities during this pandemic. The enthusiasm and resilience of staff and volunteers at all our local charities across the city has been incredible.

“There is still more to be done, which is why the Trust has decided to relaunch the Crowdfunding appeal. I would urge everyone from large organisations to private individuals to give what you can give what you can as every penny goes towards helping those most in need who have and continue to be impacted by Covid-19. Together we will get through this.”

The Lord Provost Charitable Trust launched in May and has so far raised more than £250,000 in donations from the members of the public, business people and donations of £100,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity and £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council via the common good fund.

In total 39 charities received £251,070, supporting 5,088 individuals, 3,626 families, 1,835 children and young people, and 23,920 meals, 5,806 food parcels and 15,000 fruit packs.

Mervyn Donald, Deacon Convenor, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen is urging any good causes to apply for funding.

He said: “The Aberdeen Covid Emergency Fund crowdfunding resumes this week and we would appeal to individuals and businesses of any size to support this much needed cause. The Aberdeen locality has been through a very tough time recently and so many people have been affected. We would encourage and be very grateful of any support provided.

“The fund provides much needed capital to charities who in turn help anyone suffering through hardship at this time. Since May, the fund has aided many families and individuals across Aberdeen, and we believe it is vital to continue to make a difference in the city and the surrounding area to keep everyone safe and well.”

To apply to the Hardship Fund, registered charities must complete an application form at https://bit.ly/3iNYhdV

The fun’s crowdfunder page has been reactivated to allow anyone anywhere to donate to this worthy cause and it can be found on the same website.