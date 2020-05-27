Aberdeen charities encouraged to apply for Covid-19 hardship fund

The deadline is fast approaching for charities to apply to the Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust has appealed to local charities that have not yet applied, to do so before midnight on Friday.

The special hardship fund is a partnership between The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

It aims to help citizens experiencing severe financial hardship due to the pandemic in Aberdeen.

It has raised £189,760 in donations since it launched at the beginning of the month.

Almost half of the fund – £100,000 – came from the city’s Common Good Fund.

To date, a total of 24 charities in Aberdeen have benefited from funding worth over £160,000 – but the organisers are keen to help more.

© The Lord Provost, Barney Crockett, is encouraging charities to apply for Aberdeen's Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “Thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses we have been able to give much needed financial support to local charities helping local people in desperate need due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We still want to do more, and we would urge local charities that have not already applied to the hardship fund to do so.

“We appreciate that there are so many worthy causes that are looking for donations, but we would like to remind people that 100% of the money donated will go to charities in Aberdeen, many of which are small charities that are desperate for support.”

In the first round of funding, grants ranged from £2,000 to £35,000.

Every penny will help people experiencing hardships, and the money has so far provided food, nappies, clothing, toiletries, energy costs and equipment for charity users.

Among those who received support, were vulnerable and at-risk groups including people experiencing poverty or ill health, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, unemployed people, children, older people and others affected by the pandemic.

It has been estimated that approximately 3,640 individuals and 639 families have been supported through the first round of funding, with over 5,000 food parcels and 20,000 meals being provided.

Mervyn Donald, deacon convener at The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, said: “We are so pleased to have been able to help the first round of small charities in Aberdeen who are financially in need at this time.

“We have an opportunity to help further and would encourage any charities thinking of applying to the fund, to do so as soon as possible to ensure the applications are considered.

“Donations are also still very much needed to help us help the citizens of Aberdeen.

“We thank those who have supported us thus far.”

Applications are being accepted until 11.59pm on Friday, May 29 with the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust meeting in early June to review all new applications.

Charities can apply at https://www.aberdeencovid19.org/apply.

Donations are also being sought and a special crowdfunding page has been set up at www.aberdeencovid19.org

Organisations or individuals who wish to discuss making a sizeable donation can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk, marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, Clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

