Aberdeen charities benefit from community funding

Dozens of organisations in Aberdeen are to benefit from thousands of pounds of extra funding.

Last month ACVO, the city’s third-sector interface, announced the creation of its Community Anchor Fund to support organisations.

A total of £93,000 has been made available, and will be split between 41 successful applicants.

It has been awarded to organisations working in areas such as food provision, digital connectivity and shopping delivery.

CLAN Cancer Support received £3,000 from the fund, which is supported by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Iona Mitchell, the charity’s head of cancer support services, said: “CLAN has been supporting the communities of Aberdeen since 1983, providing emotional and practical support services to anyone affected in any way by a cancer diagnosis.

“We are incredibly grateful to the ACVO Community Anchor Fund for their support to us – and our clients – at this time, and their generous donation of £3,000 will be invaluable.”

Maggie Hepburn, ACVO’s chief executive, said: “The organisations who have received funding from the ACVO Community Anchor Fund are just a few examples and I’d like to thank every single organisation who applied to this fund for their input and to my team for pulling this altogether.”